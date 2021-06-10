Prevention over restoration is the goal of Atlas Wildfire Defense

Randy Vance, left, and Kier Ceballos are partners in Atlas Wildfire Defense Co. which helps residents and businesses escape wildfire damage.

Randy Vance and his business partner, Kier Ceballos, have seen enough tragic scenes of damaged or destroyed homes, not only in Fallbrook but as far north as Sanoma. Their new business, Atlas Wildfire Defense Co., is designed to help residents and businesses escape wildfires.

"We can avoid the trauma of a destructive fire at a fraction of the cost," Vance said in a recent interview. "I see this being so much better. Instead of coming in to help clean up a mess, what we can do instead is help prevent a structure from burning – at a 50th of the cost."

Vance and Ceballos are best friends an...