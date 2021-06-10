Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

ROAD CLOSURE: S. Stagecoach closed after car shears fire hydrant

 
Last updated 6/11/2021 at 7:36pm

Tonight at about 8:15 pm a single car accident was reported that left a fire hydrant shooting water in the air on S. Stagecoach in front of the Fallbrook Highschool girl's softball field.

North County Fire has closed South Stage Coach Lane from Clearview Lane and Knollwood Avenue in Fallbrook. Brooke Road and Winter Haven Road is a good alternative route according to PIO John Choi.

