ROAD CLOSURE: S. Stagecoach closed after hit and run shears fire
Last updated 6/10/2021 at 8:53pm
Tonight at about 8:15 pm a hit and run was reported that left a fire hydrant shooting water in the air on S. Stagecoach in front of the girl's softball field.
North County Fire has closed South Stage Coach Lane from Clearview Lane and Knollwood Avenue in Fallbrook. Brooke Road and Winter Haven Road is a good alternative route according to PIO John Choi....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)