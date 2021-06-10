Security, intelligence failures found in days before Jan. 6 attack: Senate report

Protesters clash with police in the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. Capitol Police intelligence officials failed to share information they received in the days and weeks leading up to Jan. 6, contributing to the agency being unprepared for what transpired that day, according to a new Senate report.

The federal intelligence community, led by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, did not issue a threat assessment warning of potential violence targeting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, despite online calls for violence, the 128-page bipartisan report says.

The U.S. Capitol Police's lead intelligence component, meanwhile, became "aware of the potenti...