Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SHERIFF'S LOG

Â 
facebookÂ Â Share twitterÂ Â Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/9/2021Â atÂ 9:51am



May 13

Peppertree Ln. @ Woodlark Ln. Arrests: Poss. cont. subs. while armed w/ loaded firearm

May 14

1900 block Reche Rd. Child abuse incident

May 22

3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Burglary

300 block Ventasso Wy. Petty theft

May 24

1600 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Possess controlled substance

May 25

300 block E. Alvarado St. Get credit/etc. otherâ€™s ID

5600 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Found property

3700 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Take vehicle w/o ownerâ€™s consent/vehicle theft

5600 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Cultivate marijuana 6+ plants

1800 block Santa Margarita Dr. Arres...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

Â 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
Â 
Â 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

Â© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
Â© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/10/2021 11:51