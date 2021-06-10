SHERIFF'S LOG
May 13
Peppertree Ln. @ Woodlark Ln. Arrests: Poss. cont. subs. while armed w/ loaded firearm
May 14
1900 block Reche Rd. Child abuse incident
May 22
3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Burglary
300 block Ventasso Wy. Petty theft
May 24
1600 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Possess controlled substance
May 25
300 block E. Alvarado St. Get credit/etc. otherâ€™s ID
5600 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Found property
3700 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Take vehicle w/o ownerâ€™s consent/vehicle theft
5600 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Cultivate marijuana 6+ plants
