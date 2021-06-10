Student experiences apartment fire a week before graduation

An apartment building in Vista suffered a large fire that is currently under investigation, May 29. One of the families affected was the Chrisholms.

Jamie Chrisholm had been a Fallbrook resident for 39 years before relocating to Vista last month, but her family has been a part of the community for over 60 years. She has two children, Anthony, 14, and Elliot, 18, who graduated from Fallbrook High on June 3.

At 12:30 a.m., the family was awakened suddenly to a neighbor knocking on their door and warning them about the fire on the deck below. They grabbed their dog, Solita, and rushed out...