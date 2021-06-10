Tiered dispatching coming to Fallbrook

A dispatcher at the North Comm communications center in Rancho Santa Fe checks monitors for available emergency units.

Beginning July 1, the number of emergency flashing lights and sirens blaring on Code 1 calls in the area may be decreasing. That's because a new procedure called Tiered Dispatching will go into effect.

"Tiered dispatching will allow the dispatcher to have more time with the 911 caller to dig deeper," explained Kevin Mahr, division chief of operations for the North County Fire District, based in Fallbrook. "That helps the dispatcher make a better choice on what units to send on the call."

The change is that a fire engine and ambulance may not both be sent if the dispatcher determines the a...