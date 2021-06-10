Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Why redistricting matters in San Diego County' education tour sessions announced

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/9/2021 at 1:38pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Independent Redistricting Commission will hold a series of virtual meetings on why redistricting matters in San Diego County.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years and uses U.S. Census data to ensure each supervisorial district contains roughly the same number of people. Boundary lines can also shape a community’s ability to elect the representative of their choice.

Commissioners from each of the County’s five supervisorial districts will give the informational presentations. Everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the virtual meetings. (...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/10/2021 12:36