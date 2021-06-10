'Why redistricting matters in San Diego County' education tour sessions announced

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Independent Redistricting Commission will hold a series of virtual meetings on why redistricting matters in San Diego County.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years and uses U.S. Census data to ensure each supervisorial district contains roughly the same number of people. Boundary lines can also shape a community’s ability to elect the representative of their choice.

Commissioners from each of the County’s five supervisorial districts will give the informational presentations. Everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the virtual meetings. (...