Wildfire that burned 1,000 acres on Camp Pendleton now 20% contained

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) – A wildfire that blackened 1,000 acres of vegetation on the land of Camp Pendleton was 20% contained this morning, the base's public-affairs office said, Thursday, June 10.

The blaze began spreading out of control toward the eastern side of the Marine Corps installation about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire officials said.

Authorities cleared people out of various areas on the installation Wednesday afternoon, including Lake O'Neill Campground, as a precaution. By 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, the fire had burned 925 acres and was 0% contained, according to the base's public-affairs office

Around 5:20 a.m. Thursday, the burn zone had grown to about 1,000 acres and was 20% contained, the public-affairs office reported.

"Visible flames are in burnt areas and pose no threat,'' base officials reported.

All evacuation orders were lifted by 8 p.m. Wednesday, and no roads were closed on the base.

Fire crews had been setting and monitoring brush-clearing controlled burns on the base this week, but it was not immediately clear if that activity was related to the wildfire.

