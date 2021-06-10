Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Sercice 

Wildfire that burned 1,000 acres on Camp Pendleton now 20% contained

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/10/2021 at 11:19am



CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) – A wildfire that blackened 1,000 acres of vegetation on the land of Camp Pendleton was 20% contained this morning, the base's public-affairs office said, Thursday, June 10.

The blaze began spreading out of control toward the eastern side of the Marine Corps installation about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire officials said.

Authorities cleared people out of various areas on the installation Wednesday afternoon, including Lake O'Neill Campground, as a precaution. By 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, the fire had burned 925 acres and was 0% contained, according to the base's public-affairs office

Around 5:20 a.m. Thursday, the burn zone had grown to about 1,000 acres and was 20% contained, the public-affairs office reported.

"Visible flames are in burnt areas and pose no threat,'' base officials reported.

All evacuation orders were lifted by 8 p.m. Wednesday, and no roads were closed on the base.

Fire crews had been setting and monitoring brush-clearing controlled burns on the base this week, but it was not immediately clear if that activity was related to the wildfire.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/10/2021 11:58