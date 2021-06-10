Critical Race Theory - What's the big deal

This is fourth in a series

In previous pieces in this series, as well as other editorials over the last year, we’ve learned that with Critical Race Theory race is primary, rather than individuality, even though some proponents believe race does not biologically exist (like gender). Race is just a social construct, but how we identify with race is what shapes our lives, and yet “whiteness” equals “racist.”

Nevertheless, people are divided and reduced to categories of “Blackness” and “Whiteness.” After being judged primarily by their skin color, there are positive traits connected to Blackness or pe...