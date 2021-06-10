Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath
76th district 

Four more bills pass Assembly

 
This week, four more of my bills passed the Assembly and are one big step closer to becoming law! These bills aim to make our state a fairer, safer, healthier, and more sustainable place to live. Here's what made it out this week:

AB 66: Bluff Collapse Early Warning Notification System

Creates the science around bluff collapses on our coast.

Initiates the first phase in creating an early warning notification system to alert beach-goers of dangers.

Keeps our beaches and coastal neighbors safer in light of sea-level rise.

AB 117: Purchase Incentives for Electric Bicycles

Creates incentive...



