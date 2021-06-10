Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Assemblymember Marie Waldron
75th District 

Transitional Kindergarten – success for all

 
I’m very proud to jointly author Assembly Bill 22 (AB 22) with Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D – Sacramento). AB 22 will phase in Transitional Kindergarten for all California four-year-olds by the 2032-33 school year.

Transitional Kindergarten programs have a major positive impact on all participating students, including language skills for English learners and math skills for low-income students. Too many children enter kindergarten unprepared, but research shows that access to early learning opportunities will enhance social and emotional development for preschoolers, improve kinder...



