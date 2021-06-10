Baker's one-hitter gives Warriors first shutout win of 2021
Mitchell Baker threw a one-hitter May 26 against Escondido, and the Warriors' 4-0 home victory was Fallbrook's first shutout win of the season.
The one-hitter was also the first career complete game for Baker, who is a junior. "He got ahead of everybody, threw strikes," said Fallbrook coach Patrick Walker. "Got ahead of hitters, got a lot of ground balls."
Baker threw 69 pitches. He walked three batters while striking out six Cougars.
The Warriors did not commit a fielding error in 31 total chances consisting of 21 putouts and 10 assists. "Defense played really well," Walker said.
Baker...
