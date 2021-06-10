Warriors fourth in boys basketball standings

A 5-5 record in Valley League play gave Fallbrook High School's boys basketball team fourth place in the final league standings.

The Warriors had an overall regular-season record of 8-18. The May 29 CIF playoff seeding and selection meeting provided Fallbrook with the 10th seed in the Division IV playoffs.

"Extremely happy," said Fallbrook coach Moe Golshani.

Ramona won the Valley League championship and posted a 9-1 record in league play. Mount Carmel was second in the standings with an 8-2 mark. Escondido had the third-place record of 6-4.

Escondido split the Cougars' games with Fallb...