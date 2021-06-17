Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Chase named Amazon Future Engineer finalist

 
Last updated 6/17/2021 at 11:26am

Kenna Chase

Village News/Courtesy photo

Kenna Chase is the winner of an Amazon Future Engineer scholarship.

ESCONDIDO – Fallbrook resident Kenna Chase was one of 100 students nationwide to receive the Amazon Future Engineer scholarship. She will receive a four-year, $40,000 scholarship and guaranteed paid internship at Amazon after her freshman year.

Chase just recently graduated from Classical Academy, where she was the school's 2021 class salutatorian.

"Engineers get to work to solve problems that haven't been solved before. I want to be an engineer who works to make the world a better place, collaborating with a diverse team of people to develop solutions to problems," said Chase, "I am passionate about engineering, especially its creative problem-solving process. I want to use hardware and software together to solve modern and future challenges for the betterment of society."

This summer, Chase will participate in the NCS Cyber Talent Development group and attend the Cyber Foundations Academy through the National Cyber Scholarship Competition. She also plans to attend Google's 2021 Computer Science Summer Institute.

Chase plans a dual major in mechatronics engineering and computer science at CSU Channel Islands.

Submitted by Classical Academy.

 

