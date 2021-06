Last updated 6/17/2021 at 11:24am

SPOKANE, Wash. – Casey Eich of Fallbrook participated in graduation exercises at Gonzaga University, held on Sunday, May 9. Eich earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students.

Submitted by Gonzaga University.