Elizabeth Wiant Goodlake, 40 year resident of Fallbrook, died peacefully in her sleep June 3, 2021. Beth was the loving wife of Richard (Dick) who preceded her in death this past spring.

She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to James and Elizabeth Wiant. She graduated from Lane High School and then from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in Fredericksburg, in 1961. On June 23, 1961, Beth married her handsome Marine, Dick.

Beth was a teacher at elementary and high school levels including a year as a high school teacher in Okinawa Japan. Later she became a human resource/safety manager, a job she loved. She conducted classes for employees in quest of United States citizenship.

Beth is survived by her loving sons, Richard (Debbie) and Ted, daughter-in-law Lisa; three grandchildren, Nina, Ric, Garett and great-granddaughter Giana. She leaves her brother James Dabney Wiant II and his wife Sarah of Charlottesville; her nephew, James Dabney Wiant III and his wife Winston of Athens, Georgia; niece Mary Wiant Goodhall of Charlottesville and four great-nieces. In addition, Beth leaves many beloved family and friends; she will be dearly missed.

A private memorial will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in July.