Fallbrook High FFA's Breese wins Don Diego Scholarship

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to students who participate in activities at the Del Mar Fair, such as showing livestock. One of the Don Diego Scholarship winners this year is Sydney Breese, 2020-2021 Fallbrook FFA vice president.

Breese was active in FFA all four years of high school, and she showed consistent leadership skills and dedication to the program. She has raised five market lambs, a market steer, and she also has a honey processing placement project. This year, Breese was able to earn her State degree in FFA, a degree earned by FFA students who have invested and/or earned $1,000 or more through their Supervised Agricultural Experience project which they worked on for more than 300 hours.

Breese also attended various leadership conferences, participated on the Ornamental Horticulture Judging team, competed in the Parliamentary Procedure contests and in the Job Interview public speaking competition. Breese also served as the San Diego FFA Section Secretary during the 2020-2021 school year.

After participating in showing livestock at the Del Mar Fair for three years, Breese applied for the Don Diego scholarship in two categories, FFA and Junior Livestock. She won a scholarship in both categories, and she will be receiving $2,000 from the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation to help her continue her education.

Breese will be attending Chico State University in the fall, and she will be majoring in Agricultural Education.

"FFA has impacted me in so many ways," said Breese. "I learned how to be a leader, I've improved my public speaking skills, and FFA has led me to find my future career."

Breese will be working towards becoming a teacher in Agriculture education, and she hopes to pursue her interests in plants and the environment with a focus in Horticulture. She said her FFA advisors have always inspired her and they have helped her realize her career goals.

Village News/Courtesy photo Sydney Breese is seen with two of the market lambs she has raised during her time in Fallbrook FFA.

"FFA has something for everyone," she said. "There are so many different pathways. Even if you don't want to raise livestock, there are many other things you can participate in like public speaking competitions. If you're considering joining, just do it, you won't regret it."

Breese would like to thank her FFA advisors Ms. Chapman, Mr. Sehnert, Mr. Kantner, and Mrs. Jones for inspiring her during her time in FFA, and she would also like to thank her parents for always helping her with her animals and for supporting her through every experience.

"I'm extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to apply for and win the Don Diego Scholarship, and I'm thankful for the many other positive experiences I've had thanks to the Fallbrook FFA program and the advisors," she said.