Fallbrook Quilt Guild presents scholarship winners
Last updated 6/17/2021 at 11:17am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild recently awarded its annual scholarship for the 2021 – 2022 academic year.
This year the scholarship was shared by two deserving students, Brady Hoff and Caroline Saple.
Saple is a graduate of Mission Vista High School and has been accepted to Point Loma University where she will begin her studies this fall. She plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in environmental science.
Brady Hoff is a graduate of Fallbrook High School and has been accepted to Jamestown University in North Dakota. He plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.
