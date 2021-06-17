Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Fallbrook Quilt Guild presents scholarship winners

 
Last updated 6/17/2021 at 11:17am

Caroline Saple, a graduate of Mission Vista High School, is one of two recipients of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild's annual scholarship.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild recently awarded its annual scholarship for the 2021 – 2022 academic year.

Brady Hoff, a graduate of Fallbrook High School, wins the Fallbrook Quilt Guild scholarship.

This year the scholarship was shared by two deserving students, Brady Hoff and Caroline Saple.

Saple is a graduate of Mission Vista High School and has been accepted to Point Loma University where she will begin her studies this fall. She plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in environmental science.

Brady Hoff is a graduate of Fallbrook High School and has been accepted to Jamestown University in North Dakota. He plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.

 

