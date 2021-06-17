Gottlieb Native Garden is a California love story

The one-acre Gottlieb Native Garden is the subject of the Fallbrook Garden Club's June program.

FALLBROOK – Susan Gottlieb, from The Gottlieb Native Gardens in Beverly Hills, will be the speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club's June 29 general meeting.

Gottlieb, an environmental philanthropist and creator of The Gottlieb Native Garden, started on a journey that would ultimately convert her one-acre property in Los Angeles into one of the premier native gardens in the United States.

Today, it is a flourishing ecosystem, containing 200 species of California native plants and trees. As this ecosystem's architect, Gottlieb has cultivated a miniature biome that's a National Wildlife Federation Certified Backyard Habitat, a Xerces Society-designated Pollinator Habitat, and an active site for scientific research, education, and collaboration among a wide range of environmental groups and universities.

For more information on the FGC's activities and community projects, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org /.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.