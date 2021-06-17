Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gottlieb Native Garden is a California love story

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/17/2021 at 12:46pm

bird at branch

Village News/Gottlieb Native Garden photo

The one-acre Gottlieb Native Garden is the subject of the Fallbrook Garden Club's June program.

FALLBROOK – Susan Gottlieb, from The Gottlieb Native Gardens in Beverly Hills, will be the speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club's June 29 general meeting.

Gottlieb, an environmental philanthropist and creator of The Gottlieb Native Garden, started on a journey that would ultimately convert her one-acre property in Los Angeles into one of the premier native gardens in the United States.

Today, it is a flourishing ecosystem, containing 200 species of California native plants and trees. As this ecosystem's architect, Gottlieb has cultivated a miniature biome that's a National Wildlife Federation Certified Backyard Habitat, a Xerces Society-designated Pollinator Habitat, and an active site for scientific research, education, and collaboration among a wide range of environmental groups and universities.

For more information on the FGC's activities and community projects, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 04:51