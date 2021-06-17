Students named to Dean's List at Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky – In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Students from Fallbrook who made the spring 2021 Dean's List at Cumberlands include Christian Miller and Caitlin Miller.

Submitted by University of the Cumberlands.