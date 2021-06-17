Torres graduates from Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio – Gabby Torres, from Fallbrook, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, Canada, China, Ghana, India, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Submitted by Ohio University.