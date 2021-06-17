It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Fritz Pearson, Jr. announces his passing after an extended illness, Friday, May 21, 2021, at the age of 60 years.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Maia, and his children, James and Shane. Bill will also be fondly remembered by his sisters, Leslie Ingold, Kim (Ken) Kinman; his brother-in-law, Chris Dalsimer, husband of Bill's late sister Danna; mother-in-law Audry Dugan, and by sisters-in-law Glenna Dugan and Alexa Bishop.

Bill will also be remembered by numerous nephews and nieces and their families. Bill was predeceased by his father and mother, William, Sr. and Norma Pearson, and his sister Danna Dalsimer.

Bill was born June 21, 1961, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He came to California with his family at the age of 3 and lived in Southern California the rest of his life. He was the fleet manager at Fallbrook Public Utility District for 20 years until he was forced into early retirement in 2017 due to an injury.

Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending his time with his wife and his dogs on road-trips looking for the perfect fishing spot. Bill had a great sense of humor. He was always available to lend a helping hand to family and friends whenever he was needed.

A Celebration of Bill's Life is tentatively planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Live Oak Park, 2746 Reche Rd, Fallbrook. A private interment will follow with the immediate family. If you would like to attend, please contact his sister Kim at [email protected] for more information.

Those who so desire, may make a memorial donation in memory of Bill to the https://gofund.me/66b1fa29.