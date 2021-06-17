Fallbrook Chorale presents 'Songs of Spring on the Green'

The Fallbrook Chorale performs its Songs of Spring on the Green June 5 at the First United Methodist Church.

The first sounds of harmony rang out Saturday, June 5, as the Fallbrook Chorale ushered in much anticipated live music. Ann Frederick, chorale vice president, welcomed over 100 guests to the outdoor gardens of the First United Methodist Church.

"It has been a really hard 18 months for those of us who love to sing in this choir,"

lamented Frederick. "We are so happy to be back. Today we represent about 50% of our membership and we hope to have everyone back in the fall as we prepare for our grand Christmas Concert."

Under the direction of Denny Lang and accompaniment of Patty Lang, guests...