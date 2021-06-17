Health advisory task force seeks public input on social services in June

A San Diego County advisory board task force is inviting people to help the county improve how it connects people to social services that help them get food, housing and health care by sharing their program experiences in four special webinars this month.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and the "Outreach, Accessibility, and Enrollment Ad-hoc Task Force," a subcommittee of the county's Social Services Advisory Board, are holding four listening session webinars in June. The webinars are part of a larger process to find ways to improve social services, increase participation in them, and report...