Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rick Monroe
Special to Village News 

Health district board approves $1.9 million budget

 
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:15pm



Directors of the Fallbrook Regional Health District unanimously approved its 2021-2022 budget at its meeting on Wednesday, June 9.

Board member Jennifer Jeffries, treasurer, presented the report on the $1.9 million budget. The budget is $109,690 more than projected income, but Jeffries said it wasn’t a cause for concern. “I’m not startled and won’t lose any sleep over this,” she said.

The current 2020-2021 budget is $2.1 million. Board Chairman Howard Salmon said the lower amount for next year is based on the COVID 19 related expenses this year, specifically for office expenses,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

