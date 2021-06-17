Health district board approves $1.9 million budget
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:15pm
Directors of the Fallbrook Regional Health District unanimously approved its 2021-2022 budget at its meeting on Wednesday, June 9.
Board member Jennifer Jeffries, treasurer, presented the report on the $1.9 million budget. The budget is $109,690 more than projected income, but Jeffries said it wasn’t a cause for concern. “I’m not startled and won’t lose any sleep over this,” she said.
The current 2020-2021 budget is $2.1 million. Board Chairman Howard Salmon said the lower amount for next year is based on the COVID 19 related expenses this year, specifically for office expenses,...
