Histamine Intolerance is worth looking into

Hives appear like round pink or red welts on the skin and are typically very itchy.

There are many chronic conditions that still aren't getting as much recognition as they warrant from the medical community. Some doctors question the reality of the existence of these afflictions. One of those is Histamine Intolerance (HIT).

This condition presents itself more predominantly in persons with gastrointestinal disorders, and if you are an individual affected by it, you are in no doubt how real it is. Symptoms include diarrhea, headache, runny nose, watering eyes, itching, flushing, rash (hives, eczema), swelling of face/lips/hands, and more.

The diagnosis of Histamine Intoler...