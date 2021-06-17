Nominations Open For 45th Annual Orchids and Onions Architectural Awards
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:26pm
The San Diego Architectural Foundation has opened nominations for the best and worst of San Diego's architecture in the run up to the 45th annual Orchids & Onions awards ceremony this October.
The public and design industry professionals are invited to submit nominations. The program recognizes the best – Orchids – and worst – Onions – in architectural design, form and function, voted on by San Diegans.
Building on last year's virtual gala and the evolving COVID-19 situation, the annual event will be hosted in both an in-person and virtual setting on Oct. 7. To nominate a project,...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)