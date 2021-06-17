Nominations Open For 45th Annual Orchids and Onions Architectural Awards

The San Diego Architectural Foundation has opened nominations for the best and worst of San Diego's architecture in the run up to the 45th annual Orchids & Onions awards ceremony this October.

The public and design industry professionals are invited to submit nominations. The program recognizes the best – Orchids – and worst – Onions – in architectural design, form and function, voted on by San Diegans.

Building on last year's virtual gala and the evolving COVID-19 situation, the annual event will be hosted in both an in-person and virtual setting on Oct. 7. To nominate a project,...