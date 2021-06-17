Parkinson's Support Group to hear about assisted living places

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson’s Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join the monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting on Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

The meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease. There is no cost associated with this zoom meeting.

This month, the speaker will be Sherrie Renee, Director of Sales and Marketing at Estancia Senior Living. The topic of the meeting is: Senior Living "What's the Buzz All About?"

Assis...