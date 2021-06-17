Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Donnie Ryan
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Pet Preparedness Month reminds residents to make plans for furry family members

 
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:25pm

dog

Village News/stock photo

It is important to have recent photographs of your pet so if the pet is lost, have one to post on a "missing animal" notice.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and the County of San Diego's Office of Emergency Services and Department of Animal Services are reminding residents to make sure their family disaster preparedness plan includes provisions for their household pets.

Just like other family members, pets require their own disaster preparedness kit that includes an ample supply of food and water. The kit should also include items such as a crate or travel carrier, required medications, veterinary records, grooming items, and sanitation needs like kitty litter and plastic pet waste bags.

Pets should alwa...



