Village News

By Inglis Carre
Special to the Village News 

Tai Chi in the time of COVID and beyond

 
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:11pm

Tai Chi

Village News/Courtesy photo

Inglis Carré practices Tai Chi in sword form.

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day is celebrated every year on the last Saturday in April. Beginning at 10 a.m. in each time zone across 80 nations, Tai Chi enthusiasts and newcomers of all styles, skill levels, and ages move together in traditional patterns called "forms."

In this time of social distancing and masks, Tai Chi emerges as a healthy alternative to close contact sports and crowded gyms. Tai Chi doesn't require special equipment, and according to ancient wisdom, Tai Chi can be practiced in a space large enough for an ox to lie down in. Tai Chi can be practiced indoors or outdoors in...



