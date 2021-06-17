Tai Chi in the time of COVID and beyond

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day is celebrated every year on the last Saturday in April. Beginning at 10 a.m. in each time zone across 80 nations, Tai Chi enthusiasts and newcomers of all styles, skill levels, and ages move together in traditional patterns called "forms."

In this time of social distancing and masks, Tai Chi emerges as a healthy alternative to close contact sports and crowded gyms. Tai Chi doesn't require special equipment, and according to ancient wisdom, Tai Chi can be practiced in a space large enough for an ox to lie down in. Tai Chi can be practiced indoors or outdoors in...