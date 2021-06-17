NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge

NATO leaders declared China a constant security challenge and said the Chinese are working to undermine global order Monday, June 14, a message in sync with President Joe Biden’s efforts to get allies to speak out with a more unified voice against China’s trade, military and human rights practices.

In a summit statement, the leaders said that China’s goals and “assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security.”

While the 30 heads of state and government avoided calling China a rival, they expressed con...