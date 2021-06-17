Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Angel Society donates more than $88,000 in charitable giving, student scholarships

 
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:08pm

Millie Koenig and Eddie Gomez

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Angel Society is grateful for its many volunteers of all ages, including Millie Koenig, the eldest volunteer at age 97-and-a-half, and Eddie Gomez, 18. Gomez is also among this year's Angel scholarship recipients.

FALLBROOK – Since its inception in 1978, the Angel Society has raised funds for local philanthropy through the operation of the Angel Shop, a community thrift store managed and staffed entirely by volunteers.

During the Angels' fiscal year starting on May 1, 2020 and continuing through

April 30, 2021, charitable giving to 38 nonprofit organizations and projects totaled

$68,650. Another $19,500 in scholarships was also awarded to 18 local graduating

seniors and two continuing college students. The nonprofit organization's total

philanthropy over the years now surpasses $4.26 million.

In...



