Angel Society donates more than $88,000 in charitable giving, student scholarships
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:08pm
FALLBROOK – Since its inception in 1978, the Angel Society has raised funds for local philanthropy through the operation of the Angel Shop, a community thrift store managed and staffed entirely by volunteers.
During the Angels' fiscal year starting on May 1, 2020 and continuing through
April 30, 2021, charitable giving to 38 nonprofit organizations and projects totaled
$68,650. Another $19,500 in scholarships was also awarded to 18 local graduating
seniors and two continuing college students. The nonprofit organization's total
philanthropy over the years now surpasses $4.26 million.
In
