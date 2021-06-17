California appeals San Diego judge's ruling overturning assault weapon ban

SAN DIEGO - A federal appeals court panel today put an indefinite hold on a San Diego federal judge's ruling that overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons.

The order by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel came in response to a challenge to the ruling filed earlier this month by the state.

``This leaves our assault weapons laws in effect while appellate proceedings continue,'' state Attorney General Rob Bonta wrote on his Twitter

account in response to the action. ``We won't stop defending these life-saving laws.''

In early June, U.S. District Judge R...