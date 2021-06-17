EDD issues customer alert about text-message scams

SACRAMENTO – The California Employment Development Department (EDD) today warned Californians to be on alert for scammers who pretend to be EDD or Bank of America in an attempt to trick people into giving up personal information by text message.

There have been several reports of people receiving scam cell-phone text-

messages to trick unemployment insurance claimants into clicking a link.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission have also warned

consumers about this type of scam. Information about how to avoid text-message

scams is available through the Federal Trad...