English language arts materials for public viewing

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is recommending the approval of instructional materials in grades TK-8 in English Language Arts:

1. Benchmark Education Advance/Adelante, TK - 5th grade

2. McGraw-Hill’s StudySync, 6th - 8th grade

The recommended curriculum has been reviewed and approved by a selection committee which was comprised of teachers in grades TK-8 as well as site and district level administration. The materials are available for public preview until June 25, at the FUESD office, 321 Iowa Street, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The materials will not be available for check out. For questions, please contact the Educational Services Department, 760-731-5414.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.