Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Heat wave blazes on in San Diego County

 
Last updated 6/19/2021 at 8:52am

SAN DIEGO - A heatwave will continue today in San Diego County, but conditions are starting to shift slightly, and only the deserts will remain hot by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high-pressure system over the Southwestern United States remains in place and will keep most of the region blazing hot through Saturday, forecasters said.

An NWS excessive-heat warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday in the western valleys, 9 p.m. Sunday in the mountains and 9 p.m.

Sunday in the deserts.

These conditions significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, authorities advised. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, seek out shade and check up on potentially at-

risk relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles -- but particularly during such hot weather, when car interiors can reach

lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, the NWS cautioned.

To help area residents beat the heat, the county is offering ``Cool Zone'' sites in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona,

Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. A full list of the locations can be found at: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

