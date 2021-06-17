Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Legacy Endowment experiences transitions

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/17/2021 at 12:07pm

Peter Fellios, Matthew Obermueller, Mark Hvasta and Rachel Mason

Village News/Courtesy photo

From left, Peter Fellios, Matthew Obermueller, Mark Hvasta and Rachel Mason celebrate a transitional time for Legacy Endowment Community Foundation.

FALLBROOK – Legacy Endowment Community Foundation's incoming board president, Rachel Mason, will be stepping into some well-worn shoes this coming June as the slate of officers will see the transition retirements of two exceptionally seasoned directors. Current president Mark Hvasta and interim treasurer/grants chair Peter Fellios are on the cusp of completing more than 10 years of service helping Legacy meet the needs of nonprofit organizations as well as responding to unexpected community challenges.

In addition, Legacy Endowment's board of directors is excited to welcome Matthew Oberm...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 05:56