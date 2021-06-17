Legacy Endowment experiences transitions

FALLBROOK – Legacy Endowment Community Foundation's incoming board president, Rachel Mason, will be stepping into some well-worn shoes this coming June as the slate of officers will see the transition retirements of two exceptionally seasoned directors. Current president Mark Hvasta and interim treasurer/grants chair Peter Fellios are on the cusp of completing more than 10 years of service helping Legacy meet the needs of nonprofit organizations as well as responding to unexpected community challenges.

In addition, Legacy Endowment's board of directors is excited to welcome Matthew Oberm...