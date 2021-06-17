Money management training takes place at D'Vine Path

The students at D'Vine Path gain experience handling money and working with customers at the Fallbrook Farmers Market.

FALLBROOK – In late April, D'Vine Path invited a guest speaker, Marianne Martini Nolte with Imagine Financial Services, to talk to the students about proper money management and how to keep track of their spending.

Nolte gave a presentation on the topic of financial well-being. The talk included important information, including how to understand a paycheck, budgeting, the difference between a savings and checking account, and associated bank services that are provided. The students were also taught about the CalABLE program, which allows disabled individuals to save their money without i...