Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Money management training takes place at D'Vine Path

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/17/2021 at 11:35am

students at D’Vine Path

Village News/Courtesy photo

The students at D'Vine Path gain experience handling money and working with customers at the Fallbrook Farmers Market.

FALLBROOK – In late April, D'Vine Path invited a guest speaker, Marianne Martini Nolte with Imagine Financial Services, to talk to the students about proper money management and how to keep track of their spending.

Nolte gave a presentation on the topic of financial well-being. The talk included important information, including how to understand a paycheck, budgeting, the difference between a savings and checking account, and associated bank services that are provided. The students were also taught about the CalABLE program, which allows disabled individuals to save their money without i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 05:59