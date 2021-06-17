Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

North County Fire makes quick work of RV fire

 
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:02pm

firefighter

Village News/North County Fire photo

A firefighter douses an RV along Ranger Road in Fallbrook after the vehicle caught fire, earlier in the day Sunday, June 13.

North County Fire Protection District made quick work of an RV fire at 666 Ranger Road.

The blaze was first reported at 4:16 p.m. Captain John Choi with North County Fire said.

When firefighters arrived they found the RV fully engulfed, he said, adding that there was a "little bit of extension into the vegetation."

"The column of smoke could be seen in the east area of Fallbrook," Choi said. "It was a pretty defined column."

The fire was underneath a powerline so SDG&E had to be notified and has arrived on scene to do a survey of its equipment.

North County Fire and Cal Fire responded to th...



