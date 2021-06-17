North County Fire makes quick work of RV fire
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:02pm
North County Fire Protection District made quick work of an RV fire at 666 Ranger Road.
The blaze was first reported at 4:16 p.m. Captain John Choi with North County Fire said.
When firefighters arrived they found the RV fully engulfed, he said, adding that there was a "little bit of extension into the vegetation."
"The column of smoke could be seen in the east area of Fallbrook," Choi said. "It was a pretty defined column."
The fire was underneath a powerline so SDG&E had to be notified and has arrived on scene to do a survey of its equipment.
North County Fire and Cal Fire responded to th...
