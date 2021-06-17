Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Planning Commission approves Sandia Creek Drive gates

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:58pm



The county's Planning Commission upheld the granting of an Administrative Permit for gates on Sandia Creek Drive.

The motion to uphold the approval of acting Department of Planning and Development Services Director Kathleen Flannery passed on a 4-1 vote June 11. Doug Barnhart, Yolanda Calvo, Michael Edwards, and Ginger Hitzke voted to uphold Flannery's decision. Thomas Hough voted against the motion. Ron Ashman abstained. David Pallinger had a conflict and did not participate in the hearing.

The private portion of Sandia Creek Drive is approximately 2.2 miles. Residents of Sandia Creek Driv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021