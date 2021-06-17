Planning Commission approves Sandia Creek Drive gates

The county's Planning Commission upheld the granting of an Administrative Permit for gates on Sandia Creek Drive.

The motion to uphold the approval of acting Department of Planning and Development Services Director Kathleen Flannery passed on a 4-1 vote June 11. Doug Barnhart, Yolanda Calvo, Michael Edwards, and Ginger Hitzke voted to uphold Flannery's decision. Thomas Hough voted against the motion. Ron Ashman abstained. David Pallinger had a conflict and did not participate in the hearing.

The private portion of Sandia Creek Drive is approximately 2.2 miles. Residents of Sandia Creek Driv...