Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kim Murphy
Murphy and Murphy Southern Realty 

Real Estate Round-Up: O is for occupancy

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2021 at 3:53pm



This year, I have been going through the alphabet, writing an article each week that correlates to a letter of the alphabet. Beginning with the letter A, arriving this week to the letter O. Some letters required more than one week to cover the topic.

For example, the last two weeks I wrote on the letter N for negotiating. The first week addressed various negotiating techniques focused on buyers. The second week focused on negotiating for the benefit of sellers. This week I move on to O, for occupancy.

In a real estate transaction, occupancy is the day and time that the new owner gets to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 04:09