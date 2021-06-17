Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By The Associated Press
Special to Village News 

1965 plane wreck may have been found in California lake

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2021 at 3:42pm



A small plane that crashed into a Northern California lake with four people aboard after a midair collision 56 years ago may have been found by underwater surveying technology.

The discovery was made in drought-shrunken Folsom Lake when technicians Tyler Atkinson and Jeff Riley of Seafloor Systems were recently testing sonar technology, CBS Sacramento reported Saturday.

“I saw something that was not normal,” Atkinson told the station.

Imagery resembled the Piper Comanche 250 that crashed on New Year’s Day in 1965 after colliding with another small plane that was able to land at an air...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 04:49