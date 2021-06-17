1965 plane wreck may have been found in California lake

By The Associated Press Special to Village News

A small plane that crashed into a Northern California lake with four people aboard after a midair collision 56 years ago may have been found by underwater surveying technology.

The discovery was made in drought-shrunken Folsom Lake when technicians Tyler Atkinson and Jeff Riley of Seafloor Systems were recently testing sonar technology, CBS Sacramento reported Saturday.

“I saw something that was not normal,” Atkinson told the station.

Imagery resembled the Piper Comanche 250 that crashed on New Year’s Day in 1965 after colliding with another small plane that was able to land at an air...