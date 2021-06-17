California appeals San Diego judge's ruling overturning assault weapon ban

State leaders announced June 10 that an appeal has been filed in response to a San Diego federal judge’s ruling that overturned California’s three-decade old ban on assault weapons.

In addition to appealing U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez’s order that found the ban unconstitutional, California will ask the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to extend the current 30-day stay of the ban, which Benitez issued along with his ruling June 4. The stay sought by state leaders would leave the ban in place throughout the appeals process.

Following the announcement, the Firearms Policy Coali...