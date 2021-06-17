DA's office warns of rise in online scams offering fake vaccination cards

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office issued a warning June 10, regarding advertisements popping up on social media websites offering fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, the purveyors of which could face criminal prosecution.

The DA’s office said those producing and/or selling phony vaccination cards could face both federal and state criminal charges, as COVID-19 vaccine cards contain official U.S. government seals, making it illegal to duplicate without authorization both under federal and California law.

Those who have received the vaccines were also advised against posting pic...