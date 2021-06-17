Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

East county vegetation fire grows to 500 acres

 
Last updated 6/19/2021 at 2:53pm



SAN DIEGO - Firefighters in East County were battling a 500-acre vegetation fire in Canebreak Canyon today, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Overland Fire, was first reported to be 10 acres at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. By 10 a.m., it had

grown to 20-30 acres. At 11 a.m., it had grown to 100 acres and was 0% contained. At 1:20 p.m., the fire was reported to be at 500 acres, with no

structures threatened.

"Ground access remains difficult,'' Cal Fire tweeted. ``Additional air resources are at scene.'' The fire was a half-mile west of County Highway S2.

"Light flash fuels, moderate rate of spread running uphill,'' Southern California Air Operations tweeted.

"Air attack advising it will be an extended attack fire due to inaccessibility issues,'' the agency said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

