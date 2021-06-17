Hollywood Park partners with Live Nation on new performance venue

Hollywood Park announced a multi-year agreement June 14, for Live Nation to manage bookings at a 6,000-seat performance theater opening this summer adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The theater is part of the nearly 300-acre sports and entertainment destination at Hollywood Park being developed by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

“The Performance Venue at Hollywood Park is a sophisticated, intimate venue that will host a wide range of world-class events, including celebrated musicians, immersive entertainment and close-knit community gatherings,” Christy Castillo Butcher, SoFi...