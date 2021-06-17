Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By The Associated Press
Special to Village News 

Popular Big Sur trail to reopen after 13-year closure

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2021 at 3:39pm

trail

Max Whittaker/Save The Redwoods League via AP

In this photo provided by the Save the Redwoods League, the Pfeiffer Falls Trail in California's Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park June 1. The popular trail in Big Sur flanked by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall will open to the public Friday, June 18, after being closed since 2008 when a wildfire destroyed access to it, officials announced.

A popular trail in Big Sur flanked by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall is set to open to the public this week after a 13-year restoration needed when a wildfire destroyed access to it, officials announced June 14.

After a $2 million renovation that fixed bridges, retaining walls, railings, steps and signage, the Pfeiffer Falls Trail will open Friday for the public to enjoy, said officials with the California State Parks and Save the Redwoods League, a San Francisco conservation group.

To protect sensitive habitat, California State Parks and Save the Redwo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 04:47