Popular Big Sur trail to reopen after 13-year closure

By The Associated Press Special to Village News

In this photo provided by the Save the Redwoods League, the Pfeiffer Falls Trail in California's Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park June 1. The popular trail in Big Sur flanked by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall will open to the public Friday, June 18, after being closed since 2008 when a wildfire destroyed access to it, officials announced.

A popular trail in Big Sur flanked by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall is set to open to the public this week after a 13-year restoration needed when a wildfire destroyed access to it, officials announced June 14.

After a $2 million renovation that fixed bridges, retaining walls, railings, steps and signage, the Pfeiffer Falls Trail will open Friday for the public to enjoy, said officials with the California State Parks and Save the Redwoods League, a San Francisco conservation group.

To protect sensitive habitat, California State Parks and Save the Redwo...