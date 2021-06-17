Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Hoff named Warriors' male Senior Student-Athlete for 2020-21

 
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 3:35pm

Fallbrook High School Warriors

Village News/Bill Ahrend photo

Brady Hoff holds off the defense making way for his teammate to gain ground for the Fallbrook High School Warriors in 2019.

Each year the San Diego High School Sports Association honors a male athlete and a female athlete from each San Diego Section member as a Senior Student-Athlete. The award is given to seniors based on athletic, leadership, and academic criteria. Brady Hoff was selected as Fallbrook High School's male Senior Student-Athlete.

"I'm completely honored to have won that award," Hoff said. "It definitely is an honor. It definitely has been a long four years, and the amount of work I put in has paid off."

Hoff played both football and baseball for the Warriors. He was on the baseball varsity for...



